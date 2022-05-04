Community Garden On The Grow

Interested in gardening?
It’s not too late to jump in to Healthy Yankton’s Community Garden program.
Angie O’Connor of the Healthy Yankton Committee told the Press & Dakotan the program, which has operated since 2009, has 35 plots of 280 total plots open as of Tuesday.
She said that the program has grown a lot in a decade-plus.
“Our first location was out by the dog park (Westside Gardens),” she said. “We started with 50 plots out there and we’ve grown to 200. We decided a couple of years back to expand to a second location in town down at the 4-H grounds (Eastside Gardens), so we added another 80 plots down there. This year is the first year that garden has been sold out.”
As a result, the 35 plots available are exclusively located at the Westside Gardens site along West City Limits Road.
O’Connor said that the Community Gardens are having a record year.
“Right now, this is the most plots that we’ve ever had sold,” she said. “We would really like for all of the Westside to get sold out as well, so we’re looking to get renters.”
She added that the plots aren’t exclusively for individual gardeners either.
“A thought that we had is, ‘Are there any groups in town that want to come together and garden together in two or three plots and donate produce? Or garden for their non-profit, company or a church that maybe wants to do something?’” she said. “I don’t anticipate these last ones will last that much longer, so we’d like to hear from people sooner rather than later. It’s just about time to get planted.”
Available lots are 12 feet by 18 feet and come at a fee for each plot for the season. This fee includes tilling (which has already been done) and water.
O’Connor said there’s much to look forward to with the gardens filling up like never before.
“It’s an exciting time for us,” she said. “Gardening has become very popular in the Yankton community, so we’re really excited to see all of the excitement around the community garden. Our group is looking forward to hopefully selling all of the gardens out this year. We’re just excited as everyone else is to get out and get our hands in the dirt.”
Anyone interested in renting a plot at the Community Garden for the season is encouraged to reach out to O’Connor at the Avera Sacred Heart Wellness Center at 668-8357.
