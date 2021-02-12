Due to COVID-19 risk, the 69th annual South Dakota Picnic in Lakeland, Florida, (previously scheduled for Feb. 28) will not be held this year.
If you have any questions, contact June Clark, 434 Cameo Dr., Lakeland, FL 33803; or call 863-646-1131 or email june.jj01@gmail.com or Sue Kelly, 1010 68th St. NW, Bradenton, FL 34209 or call 941-792- 8235 or email suehkelly@verizon.net.
