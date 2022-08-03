CRP Opened For Emergency Haying
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened CRP acres, including in the Yankton region, for emergency haying and grazing.

Because of drought conditions, the entire Yankton region has qualified for release of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying and grazing.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the designation, which includes all of South Dakota and Nebraska except for isolated pockets.

