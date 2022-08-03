CRP Opened For Emergency Haying

Because of drought conditions, the entire Yankton region has qualified for release of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying and grazing.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the designation, which includes all of South Dakota and Nebraska except for isolated pockets.
However, the USDA advises producers to contact their county Farm Service Agency (FSA) office before they start haying or grazing, according to a news release. In that way, producers can learn if they qualify and if conditions have changed so they don’t lose eligibility.
Both Yankton and Bon Homme counties have qualified for the release of CRP acres for emergency haying and grazing, according to County Executive Director Josh Pesek.
“Under emergency release provisions, up to 50% of the acres of eligible CRP could be hayed without penalty,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “One hundred percent of the eligible CRP acres could be grazed with a 50% stocking rate.”
The FSA administers CRP, a land conservation program. In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from ag production and to plant species that will improve environmental health and quality.
Contracts for land enrolled in CRP are 10-15 years in length, according to the USDA.
The Yankton region remains gripped in a lengthy period of high heat and humidity with little rain. This week, Yankton reached a heat index of 110 degrees, and the conditions are expected to remain the same for days.
The drought has taken its toll on livestock and grazing, Pesek said.
“Pasture conditions have degraded greatly over the last few weeks,” he said. “Many producers are having to pull livestock off pasture already due to lack of grass, and many producers without permanent water sources are running out of water and having to either haul water daily to the livestock or pull the livestock.”
In numerous cases, farmers and ranchers are reducing their herd numbers, Pesek said.
“Many producers are selling off livestock instead having to feed them for the next 9-plus months,” he said. “Prices of hay over the last 12-plus months have increased greatly.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s new weekly report will be released today (Thursday). Little, if any, improvements could be expected, with the possibility of worsening conditions across the Yankton region.
During last week’s report, extreme drought was reported in Clay, Union and portions of Yankton counties of southeast South Dakota and in Dixon, Dakota and parts of Cedar, Boyd and Holt counties in northeast Nebraska.
The rest of the region was listed in either severe or moderate drought.
The occasional rains in recent months have not made a significant difference, Pesek said.
“All counties along the Missouri River, from Bon Homme on down to Clay and Union, have continued to worsen after a brief improvement in May and June,” he said. “All signs are pointing to a continued and even worsening drought situation for all counties. Some rains have passed through the area, but those have brought very little relief.”
The combination of high heat and humidity over an extended period of time has created an intensified impact, Pesek said.
“The excessive heat has taken a great toll on livestock,” he said. “The heat is one thing, but add in the high humidity along with the high heat, and it turns deadly very quickly for livestock.”
In response to the heat and humidity, the Yankton County Fair altered its livestock competition schedule out of concern for the animals’ health and safety. The fair runs today (Thursday) through Saturday.
SDSU Extension provides resources to help livestock producers across the state prepare for extreme temperatures, said Warren Rusche, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Feedlot Specialist.
“Cattle feeders should monitor their livestock closely, make sure they have adequate water supplies and avoid handling as much as possible,” he said in a news release. “Dark-hided, market-ready cattle in pens lacking air flow are at the greatest risk.”
According to Rusche, other measures producers can put in place to protect livestock include being ready early, providing additional water supply, using sprinklers and other water applications, and reducing energy intake from feed.
Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub, said he received some reports Wednesday from South Dakota state climatologist Laura Edwards.
“(It) sounds like people are trying to limit the effect on livestock. That’s good,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “I’m not sure about forage/water availability. Forage would be somewhat of a problem because many areas are dealing with drought, and widespread forage might not be available.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, Edwards said a third cutting of alfalfa was limited or not occurring in the Yankton region, Todey said.
This week’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) outlooks contained “no real surprises,” he said on Twitter. The outlook called for likely warmer weather in the middle U.S. along with a tilt toward a dry August.
Expect ag drought conditions to worsen in early August as heat sets in over the corn belt, Todey said.
However, there is room for optimism during later August as the heat chances ease, he added.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.