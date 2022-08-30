HURON — The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, Sept. 1, bringing carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair.

First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at www.sdstatefair.com. This allows you to use the “scan and go” feature at the gates and avoid the lines at the ticket booth or credit card ticket kiosk.

