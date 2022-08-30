HURON — The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, Sept. 1, bringing carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair.
First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at www.sdstatefair.com. This allows you to use the “scan and go” feature at the gates and avoid the lines at the ticket booth or credit card ticket kiosk.
Second, know which gate you are going to use and arrive early to find parking. Full-service entrances can be found at Gates 1, 3, 6, and 7. Gate hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday. Gate admission is free after 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday. A map of the fairgrounds is available online.
Free parking is available outside the southeast and southwest corners of the fairgrounds and at the former Huron Mall on Lincoln Ave. Fairgoers can park on the west side of the mall in the Advanced Sunflower Parking Lot and ride a free shuttle bus to Gate 3. The shuttle stops at designated locations every 30 minutes.
Use caution around the DEX: Dakota Events CompleX construction site on the east end of the fairgrounds. Respect the barriers and stay out of the construction zone.
Livestock exhibitors hauling a livestock trailer should note the new livestock trailer parking area a quarter mile west of Huron Continental Marketing on the north side of Highway 14.
Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 31. For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
