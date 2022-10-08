VERMILLION — Parents and guardians of students in the Vermillion School District received electronic communications from school administrators Friday informing them that a list that a Vermillion High School student had compiled last week has been investigated and had been determined to not be a threat to the safety of the district’s schools, students, or staff.
Parents were also informed by the district that as of Friday, Oct. 7, at least one copycat list has emerged and has spread through the district on social media. This list’s source has not yet been determined. It has sparked a second investigation by school administrators and local law enforcement.
It also prompted school officials to communicate directly with parents of VHS students on Friday, Oct. 7, to share facts with parents and guardians of Vermillion High School students
Administrators hope that sharing facts of what has been happening will hopefully stop or at least reduce rumors from spreading while also answering questions that parents may have.
“It all started when a student had made a list of names in school of some fellow classmates they were having some trouble with and that student’s list was then published by other students, so, naturally, we take those types of things seriously,” Superintendent Damon Alvey said Friday. “The administrators and teachers started talking about what may have caused the incident and brought the kids together and the parents together of the student who wrote the note and the students who were on the list.
“Upon investigation, we found out that there was no credible threat ever established and law enforcement found out there was no intent to do anything violent with anybody on that list,” the superintendent said, “but you never know those things until you take the time and go through and talk through it. It took a little while to get through all the details, but eventually they were able to determine that.”
That first list surfaced Friday, Sept. 30, and the investigation and working with parents, students and everyone involved occurred throughout the school during the week of Oct. 2.
“Once we felt that all of that pretty much was done and it was established that we were pretty much back to normal, that original list was shared amongst the students and then some students or someone added to the list and put more students’ names on the list and teachers’ names,” Alvey said. “Again, there was no threat on the list; it’s just now that there’s a longer list of random students and teachers in our building on this list that was being distributed, which, of course, caused us some concern.
“So now we’ve got some copycat things going on and that’s what prefaced the letter that we sent to our families to make sure they understood there were some things being said in the school we wanted to deal with,” the superintendent said, “but we’ve investigated and feel confident we’ve got it taken care of.”
Since the lists have originated and have been spread on social media, it’s difficult to find their origin, he said.
“We’re continuing to look. We sure hope to find that source of the second letter,” Alvey said.
VHS administrators sent this letter to students’ parents and guardians on Friday, Oct. 7:
It is no secret that students face challenges every day. Our youth routinely deal with difficulties manifested in their own peer interactions. As a result, bullying and harassment becomes a far greater stressor than chemistry or calculus and this is something we will not tolerate at Vermillion High School.
They say the best way to combat misinformation Is with accurate information. What follows is what you, as a patron of Vermillion High School, need to know about a matter on which we are currently working.
Within the last week, a report was received by high school administration about a list of names that a student had compiled. Administration and law enforcement investigated the matter and it was determined that there was no credible threat to the safety of any students or staff at VHS. The parents of the students whose names appeared on the list were contacted and made aware and their students were also contacted and interviewed.
As of today, at least one copycat list has emerged and has been shared throughout the student body. The list of names is longer and now includes members of our staff. The origin of the new list and the meaning of it remain unknown at this time. VHS administration and local law enforcement are working in tandem on this matter. If you have something credible to share, we want to encourage you to do so. Please contact the Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s office or Vermillion High School administration.
As a final word of caution, please refrain from sharing information in conversation or online that has not been confirmed to be accurate. Our students deserve that measure of good judgment on all of our parts. Please share it with authorities and/or high school administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.