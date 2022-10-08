VERMILLION — Parents and guardians of students in the Vermillion School District received electronic communications from school administrators Friday informing them that a list that a Vermillion High School student had compiled last week has been investigated and had been determined to not be a threat to the safety of the district’s schools, students, or staff.

Parents were also informed by the district that as of Friday, Oct. 7, at least one copycat list has emerged and has spread through the district on social media. This list’s source has not yet been determined. It has sparked a second investigation by school administrators and local law enforcement.

