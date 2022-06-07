CASES DISPOSED: MAY 21-27, 2022
Alexis Fender, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 307, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mariah C. LaPointe, 609 Goeden Dr., Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Roger A. Black Bear, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended and 9 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Crystal Anne Jensen, 1711 Walnut St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $760.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedule I or II related items; recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Mark Allen Hunsucker, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Randy John Rosenquist, North Sioux City; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Deandre D. Hollins Johnson; Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Amanda Lynn Traversie, 209 Broadway, Yankton; School attendance 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; School attendance 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; School attendance 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; School attendance 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Compulsory school attendance; Recharged by complaint; Compulsory school attendance; Recharged by complaint; Compulsory school attendance; Recharged by complaint; Compulsory school attendance; Recharged by complaint.
Hollie Rought, Niobrara, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Haley Jordan, Vermillion; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; recharged by information.
Kelli Jo Whitehead, Mitchell; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Stipulate to facts-found guilty; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 50 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jay Edward Kangas, Estelline; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Emma Gonzales, 1106 Picotte St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Mark Noding, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Bradley Reed Jones, 101 Lewis Trail, Yankton; Trespass to hunt, resident (knowing); Convicted at trial; $578.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Bradley Reed Jones, 101 Lewis Trail, Yankton; Trespass to hunt, resident (knowing); Acquitted at trial; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice.
Latisha Marcus, 1310 W. 30th St. #301, Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zoie Bertsch, 1105 W. 8th Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marianna Lynn Kills In Sight, Mission; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Brendan Webb, Newton, Kan.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Jilianna Sivertson, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jacob Thomas Kafka, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Herald Wipf, Scotland; County-burning ban; $200.
Kevin Jason Debates, 410 Burleigh #1, Yankton; Give person alcohol ages 18-20 or without parent; $578.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended.
John Edward Bigcrow, Junior, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 38 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Misty McAllister, 118 Eli Drive, Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Simon Lawrence Tiede, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Mark Halverson, 1505 Oakwood Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Cody Michael Siecke, 609 Broadway No. 2, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tra Wright, 1110 Ferdig Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Aaron D. Marshall, Tabor; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Sidney Robert Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license.
Melinda Tank, Vermillion; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eric Kantrez Williams, 1005 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $200; License suspended for 30 days.
Anterreo P. Welch, 1004 Walnut Street #5, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Haley R. Jordan, Vermillion; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Michael John Welter, 603 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Eric Dean Reed, 107 Creekside Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Farnsworth Donald Clark, Lester Prairie, Minn.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Nicholas Jarecki, Lindsay, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jimmie Butcher, Junior, Fairfax, Va.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Anpa Knox, 1313 National Street, Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeanie Lynn Shull, 111 Paige Place, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 43 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Genesis Carrera, 804 West 25th Street, Apt. 57, Yankton; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Nathan A. Braaten, 104 Deer Crossing, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Erika Langloss, Crooks; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Stephanie Aguilar Garcia, 504 Green St., Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Wade Venosdel, Homeless, Yankton; Open container; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Janae Christine Johnson, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Rickie D. Moon, Casa Grande, Ariz.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lazliana T. Pavonosorio, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Rolland Simonitch, 2405 West City Limits Rd. Apt. 321, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Leodany Rodriguez, 802 W. City Limits Road #2, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Brendan Scott Webb, Newton, Kan.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Geraldine Teply, 2007 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Christopher Patrick, 1208 Pasque Circle, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adrian Schoby, Brandon; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Laura Hernandez Caro, 1004 Walnut Street, Apt. 4, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury.
Roger Black Bear, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Ronald Dale Johnson, 314 Maple Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Steven Myron Wamsley, Ord, Neb.; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Rape 3rd degree physical/mental incapacity; Recharged by complaint; Sexual contact incapable of consent; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kimberly Ann Anderson, Garretson; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Cheryl Marie Boeckman, 409 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tyler Scheetz, 415 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Anthony Cook, 514 Picotte St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Rebecca Lynn Servillo, 2200 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Certain operators required wear seat belts; $25.
Russell Daniel Pavel, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Christy Ann Hauer, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
