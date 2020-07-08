The Roads Ahead

South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) officials say they remain committed to projects in the Yankton region, even with great uncertainty brought by the pandemic and economic recession.
Mike Behm, director of the SDDOT division of planning, offered his outlook Wednesday during a phone conference seeking public comment on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The call focused on the Mitchell region, which covers the southeast quadrant of South Dakota.
Because of COVID, this week’s phone calls are replacing the annual regional meetings for public comment on the proposed four-year STIP.
South Dakota receives 70-75% of its highway funding from the federal government, making that source extremely critical for the state’s infrastructure, Behm said.
“The federal project, or the FAST Act, expires in September, so we don’t know where those funding levels will be during the next years,” he said. “But it’s not an uncommon thing for the bill to expire and not have a new bill for the next fiscal year.”
State officials have talked with South Dakota’s congressional delegation about federal transportation funding, Behm said. If the FAST Act lapses, federal funding could be extended with a continuing resolution or an entirely new bill, he said.
At this point, the SDDOT would consider itself working with current funding levels, Behm added.
The state has received promising news in terms of the gas tax, which plays a major role in the highway trust fund, Behm said. Because of the pandemic, traffic dropped 30-40% in South Dakota with reduced travel during the April time frame, he added.
Much of the drop could be associated to people remaining at home for work, school and social distancing. However, recent figures suggest a rebound.
“The last projection shows we’re about where we were last year (for revenue projections),” Behm said. “But if we get a second wave (of COVID) or something of that magnitude, we may see any drop in traffic like the April-May time frame. Then, we may need to make changes in the next construction program.”
The SDDOT has heard various conversations about a federal stimulus package, but state officials are uncertain of its timing or amount, Behm said. Stimulus packages generally benefit projects currently under way, or one to two years down the road, he said.
On the other hand, it’s more difficult to move some projects in response to stimulus funding, Behm said. That’s particularly true if a project still remains in the planning phase with construction not scheduled for another three or four years, he added.
“From the DOT perspective, we’re hopeful something happens,” he said, adding, “but we won’t know for sure until the ink is on the paper.”
Even with most travel reduced, the pandemic showed the importance of maintaining infrastructure for truckers to keep the food and other supply chains moving, Behm said. Even a short disruption showed the impact on most aspects of everyday life, he added.
Behm outlined the steps of improvements planned for major highways in and around Yankton. The following is listed in the tentative STIP for 2021-24.
2022
Yankton County, 12 miles of SD Highway 46 from US Highway 81 to Irene with grading, interim surfacing, replacement of structures and lighting at the US81/SD46 junction for an estimated total cost of $24 million
2023
Yankton County, 3.4 miles of US Highway 81 from the end of the divided lanes to 303rd Street north of Yankton for grading, replacement of a structural bridge and interim surfacing for an estimated total cost of $10.7 million
Yankton County, 10 miles of SD Highway 52 from the west junction of SD Highway 50 south for nearly 5 miles and from near Gavins State Park entrance to Yankton with shoulder widening and AC resurfacing at an estimated total cost of $8.7 million
Yankton County, 12 miles of SD Highway 46 from US Highway 81 to Irene with AC surfacing for an estimated total cost of $8.7 million
2024
Yankton County, signals for nearly 2 miles of US Highway 81 from SD Highway 50 to 23rd Street in Yankton at an estimated total cost of nearly $3 million
Yankton County, nearly 8 miles of work on the northbound and southbound lanes of US Highway 81, from the north SD Highway 50 junction to the end fo the divided lanes and from the end of the divided lanes to 303rd Street north of Yankton with AC resurfacing, PCC surfacing and AC surfacing at an estimated total cost of $22.2 million
The SDDOT has made safety projects, including those planned for the Yankton region, a priority, Behm said. Those measures include rumble strips that alert a driver of an upcoming intersection or that the driver has crossed the center line or has moved onto the shoulder.
Behm also spoke of the human factor in terms of new state laws dealing with areas such as the “move over” requirements when passing construction crews or when approached by first responders, as well as steps to crack down on distracted driving, including texting.
The SDDOT received thanks on the call from Mike Healy, a member of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce’s transportation committee.
“We really appreciate what the DOT has done for us in addressing the safety (issues),” he said. “Also, thanks to the DOT on the various projects over the years.”
Healy addressed the progress being made on long-term projects for U.S. Highway 81 north of Yankton and S.D. Highway 46 from its intersection with US 81 east to the I-29 intersection at Beresford. He also offered suggestions regarding safety features on Highway 81 such as four lanes and turning lanes.
In addition, Behm said the Highway 46 project — which has involved life safety issues — is moving forward in phases.
“We’re excited to see Highway 46 moving forward,” he said, noting the entire project should be completed by 2023.
Behm added that more safety features could continue as work progresses farther north on US 81. In particular, he noted the medians may currently not be as wide as the interstate and other four-lane highways. Also, turning lanes could be studied for greater safety.
Public comments will be taken by July 28, allowing the DOT to make adjustments in its final recommendations to the South Dakota Transportation Commission’s meeting in August, Behm said.
