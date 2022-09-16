‘Something Epic’

After a stop in Yankton, Larry Boehmer continues his challenge to navigate the Missouri River from beginning to end.

 Courtesy Photo

After retiring, a Yankton High School graduate returned to the Missouri River in the hope of accomplishing something remarkable.

It took him 83 days, beginning on June 1, but Larry Boehmer traveled the 2,341 miles by canoe this summer, from the confluence of the Jefferson, Madison and Gallatin rivers in Three Forks, Montana, to St. Louis, the confluence of the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois rivers, he said.

