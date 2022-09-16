After retiring, a Yankton High School graduate returned to the Missouri River in the hope of accomplishing something remarkable.
It took him 83 days, beginning on June 1, but Larry Boehmer traveled the 2,341 miles by canoe this summer, from the confluence of the Jefferson, Madison and Gallatin rivers in Three Forks, Montana, to St. Louis, the confluence of the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois rivers, he said.
“I retired last September, and I wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail, which is like, 2,300 miles,” Boehmer told the Press & Dakotan. “But one of my boys said, ‘Why don’t you canoe down the Missouri River?’ I thought about it for about two minutes, and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll go do that.’ That’s what led me there: to canoe the longest river in the United States.”
At the time, Boehmer had owned several canoes over the years and knew how to paddle, he said, adding that he was somewhat familiar with the river in St. Louis, having lived there for several years.
“I wanted to go and do something epic that not many people have done,” Boehmer said. “A lot of people have done the Appalachian Trail but maybe 7-8 people a year will go and do the Missouri River.”
Boehmer cited two of his brothers as his inspiration.
“For about 14 years now, my older brother, Randy Boehmer, travels the United States with five mules and two dogs in a covered wagon, and he has traveled to every part of the United States,” he said. “My younger brother, Mike Boehmer, was a semi-professional windsurfer. He’s been up at Lake Sakakawea (on the Missouri River) and gave me a lot of tips — it really helped me out.”
Boehmer told his wife, Judy Adam Boehmer, who is a Yankton native, about his “epic” plan.
“She said, ‘I’ve already done something ‘epic.’ We have 11 children,’” Boehmer said. “I said, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’”
As pleasant as floating down the Missouri for nearly three months may sound, the river presents its own unique set of challenges.
“It’s really dangerous on the river,” Boehmer said. “At least on the Appalachian Trail, if you waited around a half hour or even half a day, you would definitely find somebody. Out where I was at, there is nobody to save you.”
The Montana and North Dakota portions of the journey include large lakes and very few people.
“If something goes wrong, you have to figure it out yourself,” Boehmer said. “There’s about 2.7 people in Montana per square mile, including water and land, and there are very few cell towers.”
Conditions on the Missouri River can be unpredictable, even during the summer.
“Some people might (experience) a lot of wind storms, while others might not have any wind so they can just shoot by,” he said.
“I had to stop for two days because it was so windy,” Boehmer said, adding that the wind ultimately caused him to pause his journey on four separate occasions. “It was bad. There were waves, and I just couldn’t get out on the lake.”
Boehmer did take time for a two-day stop in Yankton during his journey to visit with family, he said. Returning to the area by river was something special, he noted.
He completed his trip in August, arriving in St. Louis on his 48th wedding anniversary.
Looking back, he said he hopes that his children and grandchildren will find personal inspiration in his accomplishment.
“It’s big,” Boehmer said. “It maybe didn’t start out that way to me, but the farther along I got, I realized, this is really a big deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.