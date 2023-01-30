Chris Marlow Named United Way Volunteer Of The Month For January

Chris Marlow is active in the community, and as a member of the Yankton Sertoma Club, he meets many people and serves in many ways. Chris also volunteers his time for United Way of Greater Yankton’s Big Friend-Little Friend, youth mentoring program. That’s where he met Gage!
Big Friend-Little Friend (BFLF) is a mentoring program dedicated to positively impacting youth through fostering a friendship with a caring adult mentor through either Community Based or In-School Mentoring Programs. Gage, a local youth currently enrolled in the BFLF In-School Mentoring Program, very much enjoys the time spent with his big friend Chris. According to his teacher, “Gage lights up when he and Chris meet each week!”
Gage tells Beadle Elementary School Principal Carey Mitzel, “It’s one of the best things about school. Chris is helpful, nice, and plays fairly with me.”
Because of Chris’ dedication as a positive role model and supportive friend, and in recognition of National Mentoring Month, United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton was honored to present Chris Marlow with the January 2023 Volunteer of the Month Award.
We asked Chris to share more about his volunteerism, in his own words.
“I have lived here in Yankton my whole life, my parents moved to town when I was just a baby in 1991.”
“My first big volunteer project was in college, back in 2009, when I mentored a young person in Lincoln, NE, for the Teammates Program.”
“I volunteer primarily now with the Yankton Sertoma Club of Yankton and with Big Friend - Little Friend. I also volunteer at The Center with fellow Edward Jones colleagues every so often.”
“Volunteer work is enjoyable because you’re always helping someone and making a difference, usually alongside others that are trying to do the same.”
“The advice I would give to those thinking about getting out there and volunteering in their communities is a quote from JFK that has always resonated with me, “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”
Thank you, Chris for your service to our community.
