Chris Marlow Named United Way Volunteer Of The Month For January
Courtesy Photo

Chris Marlow is active in the community, and as a member of the Yankton Sertoma Club, he meets many people and serves in many ways. Chris also volunteers his time for United Way of Greater Yankton’s Big Friend-Little Friend, youth mentoring program. That’s where he met Gage!

Big Friend-Little Friend (BFLF) is a mentoring program dedicated to positively impacting youth through fostering a friendship with a caring adult mentor through either Community Based or In-School Mentoring Programs. Gage, a local youth currently enrolled in the BFLF In-School Mentoring Program, very much enjoys the time spent with his big friend Chris. According to his teacher, “Gage lights up when he and Chris meet each week!”

