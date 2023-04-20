Did you know that the Yankton Community Library offers free e-Books and e-Audiobooks for your phone or tablet? With a library card, members of the community can borrow these digital materials by downloading the Libby app.
On May 2, at 2 p.m., the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut, will be offering training on how to Get Started with Libby. This class will teach both new and experienced users the basics of using and navigating the app. Since the Overdrive app will no longer be available, this will be a great opportunity to help with the transition to Libby. Registration is required. To sign up, stop in or call 605-668-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.