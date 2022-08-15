FREEMAN — Gary Waltner will be sharing stories of Germans from Russia who came to this area nearly 150 years ago in a Sunday afternoon presentation at the historic Bethel Mennonite Church on the grounds of Heritage Hall Museum & Archives (HHM&A). The Aug. 21 program, sponsored by HHM&A, will start at 3 p.m.
Waltner grew up in this community, graduating from Freeman Academy in 1956 and Freeman Junior College in 1958. Now living in Germany, Waltner is visiting and will be presenting “From Russia to America,” a history of the various groups who settled here and share Germans from Russia heritage
