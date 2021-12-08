100 Years Ago
Friday, December 9, 1921
• The tramway at the Meridian Highway bridge, which was damaged by ice on Wednesday, will not be repaired until a more settled condition takes place on the river, that is, until the ice runs out or a solid freeze-up occurs, according to resident Engineer C.P. Moss, in his weekly statement of progress. The workmen are being carried across to the Nebraska bar in skiffs, as the tramway is entirely unsafe for any crossing.
• “The St. Paul, Yankton & Denver” is the railroad line operating in the display window of the Hatz-Basom company as a part of their Christmas showing.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 9, 1946
• Topsoil on South Dakota farms froze to depths of from two to eight inches during the closing days of November, but previous above average precipitation put the soil moisture to depths generally ranging from 15 to 60 inches, the federal weatherman reported.
• Mount Marty High School students, assisted by the children of the Model School, have chosen as their Christmas production “Holy Night” by Sierra. This mystery play in three scenes will be given in the Mount Marty auditorium.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 9, 1971
• The service to lay a cornerstone for the new St. Vincent Catholic Church at Springfield is set for Saturday, December 11, at 4:45 p.m. Msgr. L.F. Zwinger is in charge of the program and the public is invited.
• Although he didn’t start for the Denver Broncos against the Chicago Bears last Sunday after an injury enforced layoff, ex-Yankton College gridder Lyle Alzado starred in the great Bronco defensive effort that resulted in a bizarre 6-3 win for Denver.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 9, 1996
• Freelance outdoors journalist Lon Lauber has been visiting in the Yankton area recently to do some shooting – both of the hunting and photographic varieties. Lauber is a freelance photographer from Wasilla, Alaska. His photographs have appeared in such national magazines as National Geographic and Field and Stream.
• Kathleen Piper, the new chairman of the state Democratic Party, said she wants to recruit fresh faces and re-energize the party ahead of the 1998 elections.
