VERMILLION — The annual Fran Moore Luncheon is returning to Vermillion after the COVID-19 hiatus. The event will be held Monday. Oct. 24, at the Eagles Club in downtown Vermillion. It is sponsored by Juno Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.
The Loaded Potato Bar will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Elaine Peacock and Isabel Trobaugh.
Juno has supported the Banquets in Vermillion, Elk Point, Centerville and Beresford, as well as its own state projects such as the Eastern Star Home in Redfield, Service Dog fund, Eastern Star Educational Scholarship, the ESTARL Scholarship for students and missionaries in seminary. It is also the sole grantor of the John Ryger Music Scholarship to a USD music student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.