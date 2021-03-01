Incidents
• A report was received at 4 p.m. Friday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:41 p.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle on Capital St.
• A report was received at 5:26 p.m. Friday of the theft of a deer head on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 3:44 p.m. Saturday of an assault on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 2:03 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on 9th St.
• A report was received at 2:31 a.m. Sunday of an assault on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 8:26 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 9:20 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on W. 12th St.
• A report was received at 9:21 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 11:31 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a wallet on Capitol St.
• A report was received at 11:36 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 11:55 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 6:09 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a trailer on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 7:20 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:10 a.m. Monday of vandalism on W. Riverside Dr.
• A report was received at 9 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 9:50 a.m. Monday of vandalism on W. 12th St.
• A report was received at 1:23 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:34 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
