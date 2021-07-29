There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, for the addition to the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area bike trail. The ribbon cutting will be held at the west end of the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery parking lot.
This was a cooperative project between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and the S.D. Game Fish & Parks Department. The trail addition connects Chief White Crane Recreation Area to the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Pierson Ranch Recreation Area.
Work on the 1.4-mile paved trail addition was started last fall by Lewis & Clark Recreation Area staff and paving was completed on July 23. The trail was financed with funds from the National Recreation Trails Grant through the Federal Highway Administration.
“This trail will be a nice addition to the current paved bike trail,” said Shane Bertsch, District Park Supervisor. “The agencies invite everyone to come out for the ribbon cutting.”
