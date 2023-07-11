SIOUX FALLS — Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) is currently seeking college students to serve as fall interns in his office in Washington, D.C., as well as in his offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
Interns in Thune’s state offices will participate in constituent service and state outreach activities, while interns in the Washington, D.C., office will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process and attend Senate votes and hearings. Both in-state and Washington, D.C., internships are paid and will allow students to work closely with constituents, hone their research and writing skills, and learn a multitude of valuable office skills.
