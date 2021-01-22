CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 2-8, 2021
Tryg Jeremy Aanenson, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
April Michelle Hanson, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 15, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Robert Moore, Homeless, Yankton; Bond-no contact terms-misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and 2 days credit; Domestic abuse-violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Jesse Alan Edmisten, 807 West St., Apt. 10, Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Vance Warkata, Rogers, Minn.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Missy Georgette Cloud, 1503 Capitol St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Jeffrey Joseph Kopejtka, 44490 S, Jim River Rd., Yankton; Overweight on axle; $668.50.
Ty Whipple, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 303, Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended and 18 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Justin Jay Warembourg, Des Moines, Iowa; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Jeni Lyn Beeck, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Samantha Olson, 2500 Douglas Ave. #12, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,666.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Habitual offender -1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Leo Stuart Hastreiter, 2005 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kaylee A. Koch, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lance Marvin Rau, 618 East 5th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Kim L. Foxhoven, 1920 Locust #206, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Spencer I. Hulse, 2200 Green St., #14, Yankton; Indecent exposure; $446.50.
Tyler James Almond, 417 Maple St., #3, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,190.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 8 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in schedules I or II; Not sustained at prelim/grand jury; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint.
Joshua Amundsen, Vermillion; Simple assault negligently causes bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended and 16 days credit; Aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by information.
Spencer I. Hulse, 2200 Green St. #14, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $446.50; Jail sentence of 25 days with 25 days credit; Aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by information.
Phillip Stahl, 210 James Place, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 6 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissal-reduction.
Chico Lee Ing, Greensburg, Ky.; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Richard Dean Golus, Lakes Andes; Disorderly conduct; $120; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Mark Allynne Cox, Rochester, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $2,635.
Juddson Noland, 1102 Belfast St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Spencer I. Hulse, 2200 Green St., #14, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $346.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Entering or refusing to leave property after noticed; Recharged by information.
Kyle Huth, 1107 Redmond St., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution revocation to penitentiary; $2,166.50; License revoked for 2 years; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended and 78 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information.
Shelby Lee Hammitt, 1902 Roberts St., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $596.50; Jail sentence of 60 days; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $988.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 3 days credit; Three years probation; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dist/poss w/intent dist less ½ oz. marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Dist/poss w/intent dist. Less ½ oz. marijuana; Recharged by complaint; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by complaint.
Spencer Israel Hulse, 2200 Green St., #14, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $937.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 30 days credit; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Irma Patricia Shaw, Waseca, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
