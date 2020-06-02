Join the staff for Virtual Story Time at the Yankton Community Library.
Story Times are designed for preschool age and under and will be shared each Tuesday and Thursday morning on the Yankton Community Library’s website and Facebook page. They hope you and your little ones will join them for books, songs, fingerplays and fun this summer.
And don’t forget to share your photos with us on Facebook using the hashtag — #YCLSummer2020 or email to librarystaff@cityofyankton.org if you’d like the library to share it for you.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.