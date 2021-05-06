The theme for National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) 2021 is “Together Through the Seasons.” NSNCW will take place May 9-15, 2021, and the theme will honor the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing care facilities and their staff in providing compassionate care to their residents during this unprecedented time.
Over the past year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, skilled care centers and their staff have shown an incredible and steadfast commitment to providing quality care and ensuring the safety of their residents.
NSNCW 2021 will focus on this collective effort and the amazing strength and dedication of those who work tirelessly every day to care for and protect frail, elderly, and disabled adults in long term care. With each new season comes new beginnings, new strategies, and new information. Together we will get through this and together we will begin to heal.
The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), along with the American Health Care Association (AHCA), encourages South Dakotans to celebrate the accomplishments of nursing centers in continuing to improve the quality of life for our state’s seniors, especially during these challenging circumstances. Providing quality care is always mission number one!
“This year it is more important than ever to celebrate, recognize and honor the staff and residents in our skilled nursing care centers across South Dakota,” said Mark B. Deak, SDHCA Executive Director. “Long term caregivers remain committed to providing the highest possible care for our elderly and disabled South Dakotans during this unprecedented time.”
