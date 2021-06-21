PIERRE — Beginning July 1, 2021, four South Dakota communities will implement a new municipal tax rate.
The municipal tax changes taking effect include:
• Oelrichs: Increasing its 0% general sales and use tax rate to 2%.
• Dante: Increasing its 1% general sales and use tax rate to 2%.
• Howard: Imposing a 1% municipal gross receipts tax rate on lodging, eating establishments, alcoholic beverages, and ticket sales or admissions to places of amusement, athletic and cultural events. This tax is in addition to its 2% general sales and use tax rate.
• Freeman: Imposing a 1% municipal gross receipts tax rate on lodging, eating establishments, alcoholic beverages, and ticket sales or admissions to places of amusement, athletic and cultural events. This tax is in addition to its 2% general sales and use tax rate.
South Dakota municipalities are able to implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates on either Jan. 1 or July 1 each year.
The South Dakota Department of Revenue has Municipal Tax Information Bulletins available listing all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use, and excise taxes.
Updated bulletins are free of charge and available after July 1, 2021. To obtain a Municipal Tax Information Bulletin, download it on the Department of Revenue website at https://dor.sd.gov/businesses/taxes/municipal-tax/ or contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.