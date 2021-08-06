Avera Sacred Heart is seeking volunteers who want to make a difference in the lives of patients, residents and health care professionals. Since volunteers were able to return to our facilities, we have experienced a 35% decline in numbers compared to before the pandemic.
Volunteers are an important and respected part of our care team who help provide the best possible experience for patients and residents.
The volunteer opportunities that have openings include:
• The TEAM office at the hospital, which has two volunteers at a time for half-day shifts. These individuals help with mail, food trays, surgery carts and other delivery duties between departments on the Avera Sacred Heart campus.
• The Surgery waiting room at the hospital, where a volunteer answers questions from patients and their loved ones about where to find things and helps make staff connections as needed.
• Avera Sacred Majestic Bluffs, where the residents are elated to visit with volunteers and have their involvement with activities. The interactions are priceless.
• Hospice volunteers are needed in many areas, but we have increasing needs in Freeman, Gregory and northeast Nebraska. These volunteers are there to give the loved ones providing patients care at home a break so they can go to the grocery store, get a haircut or do other errands.
Volunteers are required to sign a confidentiality agreement and provide proof of vaccination for COVID, flu, MMR, Tdap, and chicken pox. They also need to have have a TB test completed and go through a review of our policies. Also volunteers will need to be able to follow the facility requirements of wearing a mask and screening. The minimum age of a volunteer is 16.
If interested in making a difference in the life of a resident, patient and/or a health care worker, contact Carla Hummel at Carla.hummel@avera.org or (605) 668-8104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.