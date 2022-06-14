PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership provides services through many programs, including the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC). WIC is the nation’s most successful public health nutrition program.
WIC provides healthy foods, nutrition education, and community support to income-eligible pregnant women, mothers of infants and children, up to five years of age.
WIC offers support to anyone who cares for a child under the age of 5 years, including moms, dads, grandparents, foster parents, and guardians.
WIC offers monthly benefits that are issued on an EBT card by WIC Staff that the client can redeem at any authorized WIC store. Benefits include, cereal, dairy, whole grains, peanut butter, beans, fresh or frozen fruit and vegetables, formula, infant cereal, and infant foods.
Because of the Abbott Similac formula recall in February 2022, formula has become difficult to find in stores.
NENCAP’s WIC program is working in several ways to try to assist families during the shortage.
• WIC is currently using all options to help families find formula. USDA waivers allow WIC to include alternative brands and types of formulas available.
• WIC offices do not stock any formula that they can provide. Benefits are available through an EBT card.
• WIC clients can check smaller WIC approved stores to see if formula is available.
• Smaller unauthorized stores may have formula on the shelf. However, remember if it is not a WIC authorized store, you cannot use your eWIC card for the purchase and will have to pay with another method. You can use SNAP benefits to purchase formula.
• Try to purchase only the amount of infant formula needed in the immediate and avoid stockpiling. This will allow other families to have access to formula they need. This will also allow manufacturers and retailers adequate time to restock their shelves.
• Many retailers are now limiting how many cans of formula can be purchased at a single visit, to allow for a greater number of shoppers to access the limited supply.
• Pay close attention to online retailers of infant formula to ensure they are legitimate and safe sources, especially with a possible increase of online scammers.
• Do not use homemade formula or cow’s milk before the age of 1 year. Do not add more water than recommended to make the formula last longer. The first year of life is an important stage of development. Improper nutrition during this time can have long term effects. These are all unsafe practices that do not provide adequate nutrition for infants.
• Parents should talk to their baby’s health care provider when switching to new formulas. Most infants will adjust quickly, but it could take a week or two for their digestive system to get used to a new formula.
• Contact your local WIC office with questions and to make formula changes.
———
FORMULA INVENTORY
• WIC does not have control over what formula is available at the store and does not supply the store with formula. Stores order the formula from a supply warehouse.
• The demand is outweighing the supply for most formulas. Many stores can't keep up with a formula stock on their shelves.
• Formula shortages are not limited to a certain "type or flavor" anymore. Even before the recall happened in February, supply chain issues were happening across the US and that encompassed formula of all brands and types. Before the recall, we were able to still find most formulas but in smaller supply.
• Manufacturers were seeing extreme overselling of formulas and have amped up production on many formula products to meet demand, but that usually takes weeks to go from production to shelves.
• Over the last month, the supply for most formulas is non-existent. If a store orders a certain amount of product, it is not guaranteed that they will receive that order.
———
WIC Program Actions
• Using the USDA waivers available, WIC has expanded the brands and sizes of formulas available through WIC to allow a wide variety that families can select from—for example, in addition to Similac Advance, there are 13 additional varieties of similar brands and sizes that can be purchased.
• WIC is providing information to program participants about infant feeding, such as mixing formulas and transitioning to different formulas. WIC staff can answer other infant feeding and formula questions.
• WIC staff are here to help moms who want to breastfeed, including those who want to increase their milk supply. Breastfeeding more often will help a mom start to produce more milk. WIC has Certified Lactation Counselors on staff that are trained to help moms continue to breastfeed. Contact WIC staff at local clinics to learn more about increasing your milk supply.
• Breast Pumps are available at your local WIC office.
• Breast pumps are also available at https://aeroflowbreastpumps.com with a quick and easy process and will accept most insurances.
• There are many WIC stores that are approved to accept WIC benefits, look for a sign on the entry door that says “WIC SHOP HERE” to redeem your WIC benefits.
NENCAP serves nearly 11,000 clients a year with programs such as: Head Start, Early Head Start, WIC, Immunization, Healthy Families, Weatherization, Family Services, free tax preparation, car seat programs, Veteran Services, Commodity Supplemental Food Program and food pantries. NENCAP’s mission statement is, “People helping people: empowering individuals, strengthening families and enriching communities in Northeast Nebraska.” The agency can be contacted at 1-800-445-2505. Additional information can be found at www.nencap.org.
