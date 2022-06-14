Names Released In Charles Mix County Fatal Crash

PICKSTOWN — A Lake Andes woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 about two miles east of Pickstown when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup at approximately 10:41 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Sandra Wade, the 76-year-old driver of the minivan, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
All three male occupants of the pickup were injured. Gage Matzen of Tea, the 24-year-old driver, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Wagner hospital and later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The two passengers — Cody Noe, 18, of Colton and Hunter Anderson, 19, of Renner — suffered minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and seatbelt use by the passengers is under investigation.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
