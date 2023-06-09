The Yankton Community Library will kick off the summer performer season with a visit from “Real Reptiles” and several of their reptile friends on Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m.
During the program, they will cover everything from reptile habitats, unique adaptations, diet, and so much more. Everyone attending will have a chance after the show to ask questions and have the opportunity to come greet and touch Gordy, the Burmese python, and Scooter the tortoise.
