The Yankton School board is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the main theater at Yankton High School at 1801 Summit St. to consider a revision to the 2020-21 Yankton School District (YSD) calendar.
YSD is considering a noon dismissal each week either on Wednesdays or Fridays. If approved, this change would continue only through the first semester of school. The school board would have to consider continuing the early dismissal, if needed, prior to the start of the second semester in January.
The public is welcome to attend. Those attending in person are required to social distance and wear a mask. The meeting will be livestreamed, and will be accessible from the School Board menu on the YSD website.
