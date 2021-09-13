The Yankton County Commission is set to hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the Highway Department’s five-year plan.
The discussion will be led by Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek and is open to the public.
The board will meet in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols.
