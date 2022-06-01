• A report was received at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on Goeden Dr.
• A report was received at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of medications on W. 15th St.
