Bring your besties and spend some time bending pages of a spell book into a crafty witch for your holiday decorations. The Yankton Community Library will be hosting adult craft night on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Come enjoy a witchy night out at the library.
Registration is required in person with a small fee due at the time of registration. Teens age 14 and older are welcome to register with a registered adult.
