100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 9, 1920
• There is still some corn to be picked in Yankton county, according to reports to the county farm bureau, by those who had an unusually large crop and have been unable to get help. Great quantities of corn are piled on the ground at many farms, although this is done every year to some extent.
• One of the biggest electric locomotives in the world will be on exhibition in Yankton Dec. 15, according to word received today by Agent Ferguson of the Milwaukee road. It will be engine No. 10300 built for the electrified Pacific coast division of the road. Weighing 275 tons, the big iron horse is 88 feet long and nearly 18 feet high.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 9, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 9, 1970
• Funeral services for Mrs. Rose Stading, 102-year-old pioneer community resident, will be Thursday. She was born Rose Haar on March 11, 1868, in Russia. Her husband, Peter Stading, died in 1921 and was the postmaster in Freeman for many years.
• Albert Gunderson, Lesterville, was reelected as a director of the Yankton Production Credit Association at the association’s annual meeting held in two sections at Bloomfield Monday and at Yankton Tuesday. Bob Karolevitz, Mission Hill, was the speaker. His topic was the title of a book he has in preparation, “Everything’s Green Except My Thumb.”
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 9, 1995
• Daryl Bernard, who has spent over 300 years supporting all levels of the Yankton baseball scene, has been named South Dakota’s Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association (SGMA) Hero for 1995. The Heroes are people who are involved in grass roots promotion of sports in their own home area.
• An arctic storm blowing across the Northern Plains closed schools throughout eastern South Dakota Friday, bringing the season’s first serious blast of sub-zero temperatures. Around 6 a.m. Friday Yankton County Sheriff Dave Hunhoff issued an advisory to residents cautioning against travel throughout the county.
