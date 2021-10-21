James Dean will provide music for the next-to-last Market at the Meridian on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m.-noon in the city parking lot at Second Street and Douglas Avenue in Yankton.
Next week is the last week of the Market, which is participating in the Meridian District’s Haunted Halloween. Candy and books will be available between the hours of 10 a.m.-noon. Come show off your costumes.
