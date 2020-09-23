HURON — Members of the South Dakota FFA participated in a wide range of educational activities during the 2020 South Dakota State Fair held September 3-7 in Huron. There were 329 FFA members who exhibited 949 exhibits. Results were as follows:
• CHAPTER SWEEPSTAKES
1st — McCook Central; 2nd — Bridgewater-Emery
• CHAPTER EXHIBITS:
1st place — Bridgewater/Emery; 2nd place — Wolsey-Wessington; 3rd place — Beresford
Sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.
• TOP AG EXHIBITS CHAPTER:
1st place — Freeman
Sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.
• TOP AGRISCIENCE EXHIBITS:
1st place — Colton Steifvater, McCook Central; 2nd place — Avery Miles, Doland; 3rd place — Lauren Roling and Maddy Lauck, McCook Central
Sponsored by Jakober Limousin, Aberdeen.
• BEEF SHOW
Champion Market Steer — Bryce Beitelspacher, Bowdle
Reserve Champion Market Steer — Chesney Effling, Highmore
Champion Market Heifer — Payton Beare, Highmore
Reserve Champion Market Heifer — Spencer Skatvold, Centerville
Market Beef Showmanship — 1st: Mitchell VanderWal, Northwestern Area; 2nd: Cassandra Twedt, Beresford; 3rd: Sarah Welch, Garretson
Champion Breeding Heifer — Paislee Carlson, Canton
Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer — Kenidey Effling, Highmore
Breeding Beef Showmanship — 1st: Drew Pederson, Garretson; 2nd: Sawyer Naasz, Platte-Geddes; 3rd: Paislee Carlson, Canton
Breeding and Market Beef Showmanship sponsored by Jakober Limousin, Aberdeen
• SWINE SHOW
Champion Market Gilt — Avery Miles, Doland
Reserve Champion Market Gilt — Melanie Calmus, Howard
Market Gilt Showmanship- 1st: Ashton Ross, Lennox-Sundstrom; 2nd: Jovie Wirt, Lennox-Sundstrom; 3rd: Carter Ross, Lennox-Sundstrom
Champion Market Barrow — Kenzy Beare, Estelline
Reserve Market Barrow — Kenzy Beare, Estelline
Market Barrow Showmanship — 1st: Cash Lehrman, Bridgewater-Emery; 2nd: Kenzy Beare, Estelline; 3rd: Tanner Calmus, Howard
Swine Showmanship awards sponsored by Thompson Family, Harrisburg
• SHEEP SHOW
Champion Breeding Ewe — Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings
Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe — Joseph Grady, McCook Central
Champion Ram — Tyson Miller, Estelline
Reserve Champion Ram— Blake Peskey, Huron
Breeding Sheep Showmanship — 1st: Kasi Knutson, Viborg/Hurley; 2nd: Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings; 3rd: Tyson Miller, Estelline
Champion Market Lamb — Hunter Miller, Estelline
Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Raina Johnson, Harrisburg
Market Lamb Showmanship — 1st: Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central; 2nd: Raina Johnson, Harrisburg; 3rd: Jovie Wirt, Lennox-Sundstrom
Breeding and Market Sheep Showmanship sponsored by Knutson Suffolks, Centerville
• DAIRY GOAT SHOW
Champion Doe- Brityn Davies, Lake Preston
Reserve Champion Doe- Ashely Engel, Chamberlain
Champion Milking Doe- Corwin Mohr-Eymer, Lyman
Reserve Champion Milking Doe- Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids
Overall Champion Dairy Goat-Corwin Mohr-Eymer, Lyman
Overall Reserve Dairy Goat- Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids
Dairy Goat Showmanship-1st: Keeleigh Elwood, Chamberlain; 2nd: Lane Thompson, Elkton; 3rd: Corwin Mohr-Eymer, Lyman
Dairy Goat Awards sponsored by Boldt Farms of Arlington.
• MEAT GOAT SHOW
Champion Breeding Meat Goat — Lincoln Dikoff, Faulkton
Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat — Carley Crist, Beresford
Breeding Meat Goat Showmanship — 1st: Tessa Pederson, Garretson; 2nd: Emma Pierce, Estelline; 3rd: Ryder Michalek, Kimball
Champion Market Meat Goat- Riley Larson, Wessington Springs
Reserve Champion Market Meat Goat- Kaylen Stearns, Hot Springs
Meat Goat Showmanship-1st: Matea Gordon, Sturgis; 2nd: Danika Gordon, Sturgis; 3rd: Kaylen Stearns, Hot Springs
Breeding and Market Meat Goat Showmanship sponsored by Lazy J Bar Ranch of Mina.
• RABBIT SHOW
Grand Champion Rabbit — Avery Gilchrist, Winner
Reserve Champion Rabbit — Corissa Sweeter, Lennox-Sundstrom
Rabbit Showmanship — 1st: Hunter Masterson, Menno; 2nd: Avery Miles, Doland; 3rd: Corissa Sweeter, Lennox-Sundstrom
Rabbit Showmanship sponsored by Woehl’s Rabbits of Menno. Best of Show and Reserve sponsored by Mark and Staci Schloe.
• DAIRY SHOW
Supreme Champion Female — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg
Champion Holstein Female — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg
Senior Champion Holstein — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg
Senior Reserve Champion Holstein — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg
Junior Champion Holstein Heifer — Natalie Haase, Parker
Junior Reserve Champion Holstein Heifer — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg
Champion All Other Breed Female — Jordan Zoeller, Harrisburg
Senior Champion All Other Breed — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg
Senior Reserve Champion All Other Breed — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg
Junior Champion All Other Breed Heifer — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg
Junior Reserve Champion All Other Breed Heifer — Skyler Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom
Dairy Showmanship: 1st: Skyler Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom; 2nd: Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg; 3rd: Steven Paulson, Groton
Dairy Showmanship sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.
Funding for these events are made possible as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. FFA Livestock Show premiums are sponsored Kent Show Feeds, Biozyme/VitaFerm/Sure Champ, Prangers Feed Mill, Platte and SD Cattelmen’s Foundation. Exhibitor show T-shirts are sponsored by: Kent Nutrition Group; Prangers Feed Mill; Biozyme/Vita Ferm; Cargill; Dakotaland Feeds, Inc.; DeJong Ranch; Gullickson Family Livestock; Lazy J Bar Ranch; Midwest Veterinary Service; Whetstone Commodities; Custom Genetic Solutions; Stangl Shorthorns; Cattle Business Weekly; Peterson Livestock; Wilson Sheep Company; Cobb Creek Cattle; Loy’s Farrier Service; Sleepy Hollow Farm; and 605 Sires + Donors.
