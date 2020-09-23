HURON — Members of the South Dakota FFA participated in a wide range of educational activities during the 2020 South Dakota State Fair held September 3-7 in Huron. There were 329 FFA members who exhibited 949 exhibits. Results were as follows:

• CHAPTER SWEEPSTAKES

1st — McCook Central; 2nd — Bridgewater-Emery

• CHAPTER EXHIBITS:

1st place — Bridgewater/Emery; 2nd place — Wolsey-Wessington; 3rd place — Beresford

Sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.

• TOP AG EXHIBITS CHAPTER:

1st place — Freeman

Sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.

• TOP AGRISCIENCE EXHIBITS:

1st place — Colton Steifvater, McCook Central; 2nd place — Avery Miles, Doland; 3rd place — Lauren Roling and Maddy Lauck, McCook Central

Sponsored by Jakober Limousin, Aberdeen.

• BEEF SHOW

Champion Market Steer — Bryce Beitelspacher, Bowdle

Reserve Champion Market Steer — Chesney Effling, Highmore

Champion Market Heifer — Payton Beare, Highmore

Reserve Champion Market Heifer — Spencer Skatvold, Centerville

Market Beef Showmanship — 1st: Mitchell VanderWal, Northwestern Area; 2nd: Cassandra Twedt, Beresford; 3rd: Sarah Welch, Garretson

Champion Breeding Heifer — Paislee Carlson, Canton

Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer — Kenidey Effling, Highmore

Breeding Beef Showmanship — 1st: Drew Pederson, Garretson; 2nd: Sawyer Naasz, Platte-Geddes; 3rd: Paislee Carlson, Canton

Breeding and Market Beef Showmanship sponsored by Jakober Limousin, Aberdeen

• SWINE SHOW

Champion Market Gilt — Avery Miles, Doland

Reserve Champion Market Gilt — Melanie Calmus, Howard

Market Gilt Showmanship- 1st: Ashton Ross, Lennox-Sundstrom; 2nd: Jovie Wirt, Lennox-Sundstrom; 3rd: Carter Ross, Lennox-Sundstrom

Champion Market Barrow — Kenzy Beare, Estelline

Reserve Market Barrow — Kenzy Beare, Estelline

Market Barrow Showmanship — 1st: Cash Lehrman, Bridgewater-Emery; 2nd: Kenzy Beare, Estelline; 3rd: Tanner Calmus, Howard

Swine Showmanship awards sponsored by Thompson Family, Harrisburg

• SHEEP SHOW

Champion Breeding Ewe — Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings

Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe — Joseph Grady, McCook Central

Champion Ram — Tyson Miller, Estelline

Reserve Champion Ram— Blake Peskey, Huron

Breeding Sheep Showmanship — 1st: Kasi Knutson, Viborg/Hurley; 2nd: Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings; 3rd: Tyson Miller, Estelline

Champion Market Lamb — Hunter Miller, Estelline

Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Raina Johnson, Harrisburg

Market Lamb Showmanship — 1st: Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central; 2nd: Raina Johnson, Harrisburg; 3rd: Jovie Wirt, Lennox-Sundstrom

Breeding and Market Sheep Showmanship sponsored by Knutson Suffolks, Centerville

• DAIRY GOAT SHOW

Champion Doe- Brityn Davies, Lake Preston

Reserve Champion Doe- Ashely Engel, Chamberlain

Champion Milking Doe- Corwin Mohr-Eymer, Lyman

Reserve Champion Milking Doe- Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids

Overall Champion Dairy Goat-Corwin Mohr-Eymer, Lyman

Overall Reserve Dairy Goat- Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids

Dairy Goat Showmanship-1st: Keeleigh Elwood, Chamberlain; 2nd: Lane Thompson, Elkton; 3rd: Corwin Mohr-Eymer, Lyman

Dairy Goat Awards sponsored by Boldt Farms of Arlington.

• MEAT GOAT SHOW

Champion Breeding Meat Goat — Lincoln Dikoff, Faulkton

Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat — Carley Crist, Beresford

Breeding Meat Goat Showmanship — 1st: Tessa Pederson, Garretson; 2nd: Emma Pierce, Estelline; 3rd: Ryder Michalek, Kimball

Champion Market Meat Goat- Riley Larson, Wessington Springs

Reserve Champion Market Meat Goat- Kaylen Stearns, Hot Springs

Meat Goat Showmanship-1st: Matea Gordon, Sturgis; 2nd: Danika Gordon, Sturgis; 3rd: Kaylen Stearns, Hot Springs

Breeding and Market Meat Goat Showmanship sponsored by Lazy J Bar Ranch of Mina.

• RABBIT SHOW

Grand Champion Rabbit — Avery Gilchrist, Winner

Reserve Champion Rabbit — Corissa Sweeter, Lennox-Sundstrom

Rabbit Showmanship — 1st: Hunter Masterson, Menno; 2nd: Avery Miles, Doland; 3rd: Corissa Sweeter, Lennox-Sundstrom

Rabbit Showmanship sponsored by Woehl’s Rabbits of Menno. Best of Show and Reserve sponsored by Mark and Staci Schloe.

• DAIRY SHOW

Supreme Champion Female — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Champion Holstein Female — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Senior Champion Holstein — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Senior Reserve Champion Holstein — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Junior Champion Holstein Heifer — Natalie Haase, Parker

Junior Reserve Champion Holstein Heifer — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Champion All Other Breed Female — Jordan Zoeller, Harrisburg

Senior Champion All Other Breed — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Senior Reserve Champion All Other Breed — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Junior Champion All Other Breed Heifer — Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Junior Reserve Champion All Other Breed Heifer — Skyler Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom

Dairy Showmanship: 1st: Skyler Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom; 2nd: Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg; 3rd: Steven Paulson, Groton

Dairy Showmanship sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.

Funding for these events are made possible as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. FFA Livestock Show premiums are sponsored Kent Show Feeds, Biozyme/VitaFerm/Sure Champ, Prangers Feed Mill, Platte and SD Cattelmen’s Foundation. Exhibitor show T-shirts are sponsored by: Kent Nutrition Group; Prangers Feed Mill; Biozyme/Vita Ferm; Cargill; Dakotaland Feeds, Inc.; DeJong Ranch; Gullickson Family Livestock; Lazy J Bar Ranch; Midwest Veterinary Service; Whetstone Commodities; Custom Genetic Solutions; Stangl Shorthorns; Cattle Business Weekly; Peterson Livestock; Wilson Sheep Company; Cobb Creek Cattle; Loy’s Farrier Service; Sleepy Hollow Farm; and 605 Sires + Donors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.