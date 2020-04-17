The Yankton County Commission will consider the adoption of the ambulance task force’s final report during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss flood plain development permits, health insurance renewal, agenda meeting policy and two plats.
There will also be an executive session regarding litigation.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The commission chamber of the Yankton County Government Center will be open to a limited number of people at a time as per social distancing rules.
