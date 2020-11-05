PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. (CT). Due to the current public health concerns with COVID-19, the meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The committee will review rules proposed by: Board of Technical Professions (Department of Labor and Regulation); Service Commission (Bureau of Human Resources); Department of Agriculture; Department of Game, Fish and Parks; Department of Revenue; Department of Social Services; Department of Transportation; Appraiser Certification Program (Department of Labor and Regulation); Athletic Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation); Banking Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation); Board of Education Standards (Department of Education); Board of Nursing (Department of Health); Division of Insurance (Department of Labor and Regulation); and Plumbing Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation).
Those wishing to testify must register by Nov. 6, 2020, by email to Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
