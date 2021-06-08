• James Percel, 40, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Crimson Miller, 25, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a Drug Court hold.
• Amorita Thomas, 27, Sioux City, Iowa, was booked Monday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Lance Rau, 51, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Michael Meyer, 56, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Christi Johnson, 36, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Cameo Williamson, 25, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault (domestic).
