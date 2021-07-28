River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) invites you to join us to “End the Violence One Step at a Time” at the 14th annual Walk a Mile in their Shoes and Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 28. Participants walk for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse. They walk to show survivors that they are not alone.
Get together with your co-workers, family or friends. Register as a team or individually on the RCDVC website, make a fundraising goal and then start collecting pledges. All pledges go toward our agency and shelter, where our mission is to help all survivors of abuse in our community and surrounding counties.
Collecting pledges is easy. Your friends and family can support this important cause by visiting yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com
Registration for “Walk a Mile” also includes a free T-shirt.
Enjoy Family Fun Day on the Lawn by the Meridian where your family can enjoy free games, bouncy inflatables, the zoo mobile, Game Fish & Parks animals, characters Spiderman and Belle as well as our local Heroes, the Yankton Police Department, Fireman, EMS, MMC football and baseball teams.
Family Fun Day is free to the public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and goes on right alongside our 14th annual Walk a Mile in their Shoes on Aug 28.
