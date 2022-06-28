Fire Danger To Be Elevated In Area Today

The heat will be on in the Yankton area today (Wednesday), and so will the threat of fire.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed much of the area west of the James River in High Fire Danger category for today, with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s, abetted by low humidity.
Areas east of the James River will be in the Moderate Fire Danger category.
Also, the NWS has issued a wind advisory from noon-8 p.m. today, with winds expected to be at 25-35 miles hour, with possible gusts up to 50 mph. The winds could blow down branches and produce a few power outages, the NWS said on its website.
Above-normal heat is expected to continue through the Fourth of July weekend.
