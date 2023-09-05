Stone Church Bridge
P&D File Photo

The Yankton County Commission has received official word that federal grant funding for the Stone Church Bridge replacement has been approved.

The total grant amount is flexible, depending on the cost of the project, but it will ultimately leave the county with only having to cover 18.5% of the total cost.

Explaining that one

Thank you Joe Biden!

