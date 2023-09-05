The Yankton County Commission has received official word that federal grant funding for the Stone Church Bridge replacement has been approved.
The total grant amount is flexible, depending on the cost of the project, but it will ultimately leave the county with only having to cover 18.5% of the total cost.
The call came last week, said Commissioner John Marquardt, noting that the grant originates from the federal government, with monies passing through the state to the county.
“I look forward to that taking place maybe next spring,” he said. “The thing is, to tear that bridge out, we would like to have that done in the wintertime when the river is frozen over so that we can physically get out there.”
IMEG Engineering will be assembling and submitting a packet of required information for the federal government to approve prior to demolition, Marquardt said.
However, Yankton County Highway Department Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said that, due to environmental regulations and complying with federal requirements, the earliest opportunity for bid letting will be late summer or early fall next year.
Last year, the county received a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) that would have paid $3.2 million of the estimated $4.2 million bridge replacement cost. However, increases in construction cost and the price of materials nearly tripled the project’s price tag. The bids came in from $4.5 million-$8.1 million higher than anticipated. The commission was forced to reject all bids and decided to return the grant money to the state.
The current federal grant opportunity would bring in approximately $12.5 million, possibly more if the bid letting doesn’t happen until 2024, he said.
“The one other addition to this grant is, say, the engineers’ estimate comes out at $12 million and the bids are let at $13 million,” Marquardt said. “It’s not like the previous grant where that was the number. This one takes into accord any increases for inflation or whatever else.”
Also, for the BIG grant, the county would have had to pay 20% of the cost, whereas the federal grant requires that the county only pay 18.5% of the project cost, Sedlacek noted.
“We can, in January, apply for a BIG to assist with our share,” he said. “Also, if we don’t want to use any county funds, it is available to go through the state or through the feds to have a loan, and we’re talking at 0%-1.5% (interest) at the highest.”
Since the bridge is on a federal-aid secondary (FAS) highway, the project would qualify for the 0% interest rate over 10 years, Sedlacek said.
“If we don’t take a loan out, it’s ‘bill as you go,’” he said. “If we take a loan out, we don’t see the bills. They pay for it right away.”
To get the loan, the county would have to apply for it and enter into an agreement with the Department of Transportation regarding the loan, Sedlacek said.
However, he added that it makes sense to wait for the results of the January BIG loan application.
“Who knows what we’ll end up with,” he said. “We might be able to swing the rest of it out of our own pocket.”
“This is quite an accomplishment,” said Commissioner Dan Klimisch. “I’m not aware of anyone else getting a federal bridge grant.”
Sedlacek said it’s a first for Yankton County.
The next Yankton County bridge up for replacement is Fleeg’s Bridge, several officials noted.
However, Yankton County Commission Chair Don Kettering cautioned that it may be time to consider other options.
“I’ll express a little different opinion,” said Kettering. “I think, sooner or later, we’re going to have to face the decision of whether we want to maintain four bridges across the Jim River in our county. So, naming the next one may not be appropriate.”
The 18%-20% of bridge repair costs come out of the county’s road improvement funding, he said.
“So that’s where the public has to let us know what they think, what they want,” he added.
Also Tuesday, the County Commission:
• approved a temporary one-day malt beverage license for 6th Meridian, LLC;
• approved a resolution for Operation Greenlight, which encourages the display of green lights from Oct. 30-Nov. 12 in the windows of residences and businesses in support of veterans;
• approved a resolution to adjust the Yankton County wheel tax from $5 per tire for up to four tires to $5 per tire for up to 12 tires;
• heard comments from a resident who said the many developments in the lake area with only one way in or out could create traps for residents in the event of fire;
• approved a vehicle purchase for the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM);
• agreed to hear quarterly reports from the OEM.
• agreed to transfer the 1402 Ash Street property to the City of Yankton, forgiving any outstanding or pending liens, assessments, or unpaid taxes. The city will transfer the property to Habitat for Humanity for redevelopment.
(1) comment
Thank you Joe Biden!
