The Yankton Children’s Choir will host auditions at Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Avenue, on Aug. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. You are asked to use the north entrance by the parking lot.
Auditions are open to all children with unchanged voices in grades 3-8 from any school in the area. A parent or guardian must accompany the auditioning singers. The audition will include singing “Happy Birthday” and “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”
