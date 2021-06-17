Brookings — “Great info on a topic that is difficult enough for those that are prepared and frustrating for those unprepared.”
That was just one of the many responses Leacey Brown, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, received after hosting the online obituary workshop, “Heirlooms: Creative Life Writing,” in April. On July 8 from 7-9 p.m. CST, SDSU Extension will once again provide adults the opportunity to preserve their life stories in their own words while crafting a document that is available for family and loved ones when most needed.
“After the April session, we had several participants mention they were not only going to start working on their own obituaries but planned to draft their parents’ and spouses’ tributes,” Brown said.
For the workshop, participants should have access to a notebook and pen or a Word program on their computer. All ages of adults are welcome to attend.
This program is made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register soon.
Registration can be found on the SDSU Extension Events page.
For more information, contact Brown at 605-394-1722 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu.
