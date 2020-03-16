100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 17, 1920
• Tuesday was “Governor’s Day” at Mission Hill, and notwithstanding the gale of wind and very rough roads, a large audience was at the hall in the afternoon to greet Governor Peter Norbeck who is very popular there.
• John Duke reports the arrival of a wee and dainty fawn at his home, the latest addition to his deer herd he is raising at his home farm. It is not every day, nor year for that matter, the P&D is able to report such an event although formerly deer were to be counted on these prairies in thousands, along with the buffalo.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 17, 1945
• The Binder ice house at the intersection of Second and Locust streets, which was recently sold to the Yaggie Mills, has been raised and running gear placed under it preparatory to moving it from the present location to the east side of the Yaggie feed mill on lower Pearl St.
• The death of the Rev. O. Green, 77, pastor of the Second Baptist church, 12th and Summit streets here, occurred this morning at his home in Yankton. He had been ill for the past two and a half months.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 17, 1970
• The dean of the two-year School of Medicine at the University of South Dakota doesn’t foresee a four-year school in this state in the near future. Dr. George W. Knabe, the dean, told Sioux Falls Rotary Club Monday that the School of Medicine’s position is to work for a good, strong two-year school and toward some type of program that will allow the school to grant a degree.
• An $8,970 grant was made to the city of Freeman Monday by the Federal Water Pollution Control Agency, Sen. Karl Mundt, R-S.D., was notified. The money will be applied on a project estimated to cost $30,100 for installation of a 15-inch interceptor sewer.
25 Years Ago
Friday, March 17, 1995
• Riverside Park was the location of leprechaun activity Thursday night when one of the little creatures was spotted in a cottonwood tree near the Territorial Replica. It is assumed that where there is one leprechaun visible, there are many more about.
• Students at South Dakota’s public colleges face tuition hikes of 13 to 24 percent next fall, and the colleges will reduce instructional services equivalent to nearly 2,000 students over the next two years. The South Dakota Board of Regents approved the plan Thursday in Brookings. The regents took the action after determining current resources cannot adequately serve current and future enrollments.
