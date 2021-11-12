100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 13, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 13, 1946
• Over a thousand servicemen attended Wagner’s Armistice Day fair and barbecue Monday, and five V.F.W. and American Legion posts in Charles Mix County were represented in the crowd. An afternoon football game between Wagner and Platte resulted in a 13-13 tie.
• Burnice Pharo, Yankton, city school nurse, was guest speaker at a meeting of Fischer Chapter, Navy Mothers of America, held Monday night, and she told members about her experiences as an army nurse with the 95th Medical Evacuation Unit in Africa, Italy, France and Germany, also describing rescue operations after her hospital ship was bombed.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 13, 1971
• It was an enthused if not terribly effective attack on the earth Friday as Gov. Richard Kneip and University of South Dakota President Richard Bowen moved soil to make way for the new USD Fine Arts Center. The new $3,050,000 building, termed an example of South Dakota’s increased interest in the arts by President Bowen, is scheduled to house art, music and drama department areas.
• Concern about the high death rate of hunters and fishermen is voiced by Boatswains Mate 3rd Mark Stevens, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Boating Safety Detachment in Yankton. He notes that there is a higher percentage of death resulting from boating accidents during the fall hunting season than at other times of the year.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 13, 1996
• In an instant, WNAX reporter Susan Littlefield spoke from the Yankton radio station to Col. John Blaha, the second American astronaut aboard the Russian space station Mir. Littlefield arranged the interview with Blaha through U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle’s office. She wanted to talk personally with Blaha about space station experiments involving wheat plants.
• The Yankton School Board approved a course and department name change for Home Economics during their monthly meeting Tuesday night. The department will now be referred to as “Family and Consumer Sciences,” while the specific course will be called “Comprehensive Family and Consumer Science.”
