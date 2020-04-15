VERMILLION — Preparations for presenting the great Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music” were well underway when the Vermillion Community Theatre (VCT) Board of Directors and production team made the difficult decision to postpone the production until the summer of 2021.
The track of COVID-19 along with construction at Vermillion High School made an insurmountable combination.
VCT has tried for several seasons to procure the rights to “The Sound of Music” and all those great tunes were already bouncing around the community. The excitement for this year was building, making it doubly hard to postpone the show. VCT is working with Concord Theatricals on dates for next summer.
In addition to the mainstage production, VCT is also suspending the Children’s Theatre Workshop scheduled for June 22-25. Watch for this opportunity for young actors to return in the summer of 2021.
