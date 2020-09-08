The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce will host two candidate forums via Facebook live.
The District 18 State Senate candidate forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Yankton County Commission candidate forum is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
One seat is available for the District 18 Senate seat. Candidates running for State Senate are Jordan Foos and Jean Hunhoff.
Two seats are open for the County Commission. Candidates include Bill Conkling, Wanda Fox, Bob Gleich, Don Kettering and Gary Swensen.
These forums will be facilitated by a moderator and the public is asked to submit questions prior to the event. Questions can be submitted to Marissa at marissa@yanktonsd.com or by commenting during the Facebook live event. Due to COVID, the forums will not be held in a public setting.
The candidate forum Facebook live event can be accessed on the Yankton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page after the event. Visit www.yanktonsd.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.