It may only be January, but Yankton’s “Market at the Meridian” (MATM) organizers and vendors are already planning for the 2023 season. Returning vendors and anyone interested in being involved is invited to a meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Yankton Community Library to learn more about the Market, which is held from May through October.
MATM is a producer market, which means things in vendors’ booths were either raised, made or processed, usually by the person tending the booth. They at least know who made the products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.