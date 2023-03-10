County Discusses Priorities, Expectations For Year

Yankton County commissioners are looking to tackle a host of issues in 2023.
During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the commission discussed some of its focuses for the year and expectations.
Commission chairman Don Kettering characterized the meeting as, in part, a strategic planning session.
“That would include areas which we see a need for improvement and something that would be of benefit to the county,” he said.
He listed several areas of focus, including ambulance services, economic growth/development, a county human resources manager, a county manager, roads, team building, detention services, jail, value-added agriculture, planning & zoning, financial planning, county shared responsibilities, veterans services, manufacturing and housing.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch added government transparency and advanced application of technology.
However, Kettering said he knows from experience that it’s impossible for one entity to tackle every strategic need at once.
“A long time ago when I was working at my former job, our organization was in a little bit of financial difficulty,” he said. “Our CEO called everybody into Omaha and gave them a list of 28 strategic plans. Well, there’s absolutely no way a group can adequately do 28 strategic plans. What I’d like to do is take this list and have a general discussion and select four of the most important ones we see that we should invest our time and effort on.”
The board went through each of the items individually and commissioners voted for the ones they felt were important enough to make the final cut.
Due to a tie, the board ultimately picked five items — ambulance service, detention services, county shared responsibilities, roads and advanced technology.
“My idea … is that each of us would take an area,” Kettering said. “It would be our responsibility to work on that area and report back to the commission. We’ll have an agenda item that says ‘Strategic Planning & Progress.’ We’ll keep this in front of the public so people know what we’re placing importance on and move on from there.”
Assignments were as follows:
• Commissioner John Marquardt — roads;
• Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox — detention services;
• Commissioner Ryan Heine — advanced application of technology;
• Klimisch — ambulance services;
• Kettering — county shared responsibilities.
A timeline for planning was not noted, nor were any further parameters set on what this strategic planning would look like.
During Friday’s meeting, the board also went over expectations for the board.
“As the chair of the county, I think it’s important I let people know where I stand on issues,” Kettering said. “My expectations, with all county people, are to honestly deal with customers and employees on their team and that they have absolute integrity in all issues. That’s a challenging, challenging, challenging expectation, but I think we’re going to be faced with that as we go through the year.”
Other expectations he noted were that county government be conducted with transparency as much as possible, department heads be good leaders, collaboration, having respect for others’ time and avoiding departments isolating themselves.
Commissioners also briefly touched on the organization of meetings, but called for no major changes to the administration of meetings themselves.
No official actions were taken on the discussion items at Friday’s meeting.
