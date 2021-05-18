Chow Line Focuses On Veteran Food Insecurity

South Dakota’s veterans groups are offering a free hot meal and resource outreach to area veterans Thursday.
The week, Yankton’s VFW will host the first Operation Chow Line event in South Dakota. It is hoped this will lead to more such events throughout the state, Cody Mangold, commander of the Department of South Dakota VFW, told the Press & Dakotan.
The pancake feed and resource fair will be held in the VFW parking lot at 209 Cedar Street in Yankton from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday. The meal is free for service members, veterans, their families and caregivers. All are welcome.
“Volunteers of America is coming down with their trailer, and they have a grill in the back, and they’re actually going to cook a meal here, a pancake-type breakfast meal that they’re going to serve,” he said. “It’s open to anybody. The people that we’re trying to (reach) are our homeless veterans and families, or the ‘at risk.’ It’s really about making sure that they’re being taken care of.”
Representatives from a number of veterans groups will be present to assist with claims and accessing resources for those who qualify, Mangold said.
Groups attending include the Sioux Falls Vet Center, VFW Post 791 (Yankton) and auxiliary, Yankton’s American Legion, the Marine Corps League, Disabled American Veterans — Sioux Falls Chapter 1 and the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
There also will be a veteran service officer present to help initiate and deal with claims, he said.
Mangold said organizers really have no idea how many people will show up for Operation Chow Line.
“We would love to see as many people as humanly possible, people that we can help,” he said. “This is a huge collaboration throughout the whole state, to come down here, and they want to help.”
There will also be a Family Readiness representative from the National Guard because, unfortunately, food insecurity also affects Guard members, he said
From what Mangold has seen on his travels throughout the state, there is need in every community.
“Whether it’s one person or 20 people, there’s a need. There are numerous people who just need a little bit of help,” he said. “Is there a great need here in Yankton? I don’t know. But, this is an event to see if there is, and this is an opportunity for us to be able to give assistance to those people and to start working with them.”
Many of the groups are participating in the hopes of finding veterans who may have fallen through the cracks and could benefit from access to veterans’ organizations and benefits, he said.
“This is a pilot program. The Community Action for Veterans (CAV) got connected with Volunteers of America — Dakotas’ Paul Miller in Sioux Falls and he reached out to me,” Mangold said. “‘Would you be willing to do this?’ Our post said yes. We are the very first event that they are doing to see if it works.”
A second Operation Chow Line event is planned for Huron on June 9 at the National Guard Armory, he said.
“They’re going to take this one, learn from it, see if they can make it better and go to Huron,” Mangold said. “Then they are going to reevaluate it.”
The goal is to develop a successful process that can be brought to other South Dakota communities, he said,
“It’s actually a pretty big event,” Mangold said. “I was informed that the South Dakota Secretary of Veterans Affairs Greg Whitlock will be attending.”
Anticipating immediate needs, the group was able to secure Hy-Vee cards to distribute as on-the-spot assistance to those who qualify, he said.
“It’s the first event of its kind in South Dakota and I am pretty excited about it,” Mangold said. “I think it’s a great opportunity. I’m really honored that they chose the post in Yankton to do it.”
Other organizations involved in Operation Chow Line include: the University of South Dakota Center for Disabilities, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
For more information contact: Pat Herman, CAV Treasurer a the Center for Disabilities 605-357-1577; Jill Baker, CAV Chair 605-370-9898 or Paul Miller, CAV Vice-Chair with Volunteers of America 605-941-7960.
