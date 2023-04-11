Newcomer Brian Hunhoff and incumbents Ben Brunick and Stephanie Moser prevailed in Yankton’s City Commission election Tuesday.
Hunhoff, a former Yankton County commissioner who now serves as register of deeds, was the top vote-getter with 985 votes, while Brunick was second at 798 and Moser, who is currently mayor, was third at 739.
