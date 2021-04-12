UPDATE: Yankton Home Destroyed In Morning Fire

A Yankton family of five escaped injury when their home was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.
According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, the Yankton Fire Department received a call at 4:32 a.m. Monday about a fire in the 400 block of Picotte Street. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire engulfed the front half of both floors of the two-story house. The occupants of the home escaped through a small second-story window to a lower roof.
He added that that one member of the family passed out from smoke inhalation for a time, but recovered and escaped. The family was treated for minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
The home was completely destroyed. The Red Cross is assisting the family, which is staying with other family members.
Nickles said an investigation is pointing to an electrical issue as the cause of the fire.
“What we believe happened is the fire started in the corner of the living room where there is a cable router,” he said. “Right now, we’re looking at it being electrical in nature as a cause.”
He added that it’s important to make sure smoke detectors are strategically located in a residence.
“There were smoke detectors in the home on the lower level, but not in the sleeping areas,” he said. “I’d like to remind people to make sure you install smoke detectors in the sleeping areas.”
The Yankton Fire Department, Yankton Police Department, Yankton County EMS and the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management all responded. Nickles said crews were on scene for around four hours Monday morning.
