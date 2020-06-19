PIERRE— The Yankton United Church of Christ recently received a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society, as announced by Jay D. Vogt, director of the Society.
“This historic preservation grants program is designed to encourage restoration or rehabilitation of historic properties and is one more way we can promote and protect our history and culture,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society. “In 2019 we awarded $120,676 among nine projects which had matching funds of $327,812. The resulting total public-private investment is $448,488.”
The grants are awarded through the State Historical Society’s Deadwood Fund grant program. Funding for the program is from Deadwood gaming revenue earmarked by state law for historic preservation projects throughout the state. The program is administered by the society’s State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
The Yankton United Church of Christ is located at 210 W. 5th St. It was awarded a $15,000 Deadwood Fund Grant to assist with continuing repairs to their stained glass windows. Repairs entail fixing the lead caming between the panes of glass, replacing cracked glass where needed, repairing the wood frames, and adding new secondary exterior protective windows.
The First Congregational Church was organized in Yankton in April 1868 with services being held in homes. In 1869, money for land on which to build a permanent structure was given by a church member. A wood structure was dedicated in July 1870. The current stone church was built on the same property in 1905.
The church was listed in the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing property in the Yankton Historic District in 1975. The Gothic Revival style building was designed by architects Tumbull and Jones of Elgin, Illinois.
The following projects also recently received grants to supplement their work:
• Huron (Beadle County): Habicht & Habicht Department Store, built 1931, received $12,550 to assist in restoring metal fixtures, replacing broken glass storefront panes, restoring original window signage in exterior transom & glass in interior transom, manufacturing back door according to original designs, install period-appropriate cloth awning over storefront.
• Sisseton (Roberts County): Sisseton Middle School, built 1937, received $22,500 to assist in the completion of roof repair.
These new recipients represent a total award amount of $50,050 and estimated matching funds of $229,166. The total public-private investment is $279,216. These figures will be included in the 2020 year-end totals.
Deadwood Fund grants are awarded twice a year, with grant application deadlines of Feb. 1 and Oct. 1. They are reviewed at the spring and winter meetings of the State Historical Society’s board of trustees.
