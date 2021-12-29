• A report was received at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday of a theft of medication from Cedar Terrace.
• A report was received at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday of a “smell of chemicals, possibly meth,” in the hallway of an apartment building on E. 11th St.
• A report was received at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday of possible child abuse/neglect on W. 30th St.
